Every Store & Retailer Open on Thanksgiving This Year

Living a quick drive from the closest grocery store is almost as important on Turkey Day as the actual turkey. You're bound to forget something. God forbid it's the wine. And while several major retailers have already announced Thanksgiving closures—including Target, Walmart, and Costco—other stores will remain open for your last-minute necessities.

We've done the legwork for you and compiled a list of grocery stores and more that will be open on Thursday, November 24.

Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving

Acme: Most stores open 7 am to 4 pm

Albertsons: Some stores open 6 am to 3 pm, though hours may vary

Fairway Market: Most stores open regular business hours

The Fresh Market: All stores open 7 am to 3 pm.

Harris Teeter: Most stores close at 2 pm

H.E.B.: All stores open 6 am to noon

Kroger: Most stores will close early, but varies by location

Meijer: All stores open 6 am to midnight

Ralphs: Most stores open 6 am to 10 pm

Rite Aid: All stores open regular business hours

Safeway: All stores open 7 am to 7 pm

Sprouts Farmers Market: All stores open 7 am to 4 pm

Stop & Shop: All stores open regular business hours

Wegmans: Most stores close at 4 pm

Whole Foods: Most stores open 7 am to 3 pm

Big Box Stores Open on Thanksgiving

Bass Pro Shops: Open from 9 am to 6 pm

Big Lots: Open 7 am to 9 pm

Cabela's: Open 8 am to 6 pm

Dollar General: Most stores open 7 am to 10 pm

Kmart: Most stores open 9 am to 7 pm

Pharmacies Open on Thanksgiving