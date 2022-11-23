Every Store & Retailer Open on Thanksgiving This Year
Target, Walmart, and Costco have already announced closures.
Living a quick drive from the closest grocery store is almost as important on Turkey Day as the actual turkey. You're bound to forget something. God forbid it's the wine. And while several major retailers have already announced Thanksgiving closures—including Target, Walmart, and Costco—other stores will remain open for your last-minute necessities.
We've done the legwork for you and compiled a list of grocery stores and more that will be open on Thursday, November 24.
Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving
- Acme: Most stores open 7 am to 4 pm
- Albertsons: Some stores open 6 am to 3 pm, though hours may vary
- Fairway Market: Most stores open regular business hours
- The Fresh Market: All stores open 7 am to 3 pm.
- Harris Teeter: Most stores close at 2 pm
- H.E.B.: All stores open 6 am to noon
- Kroger: Most stores will close early, but varies by location
- Meijer: All stores open 6 am to midnight
- Ralphs: Most stores open 6 am to 10 pm
- Rite Aid: All stores open regular business hours
- Safeway: All stores open 7 am to 7 pm
- Sprouts Farmers Market: All stores open 7 am to 4 pm
- Stop & Shop: All stores open regular business hours
- Wegmans: Most stores close at 4 pm
- Whole Foods: Most stores open 7 am to 3 pm
Big Box Stores Open on Thanksgiving
- Bass Pro Shops: Open from 9 am to 6 pm
- Big Lots: Open 7 am to 9 pm
- Cabela’s: Open 8 am to 6 pm
- Dollar General: Most stores open 7 am to 10 pm
- Kmart: Most stores open 9 am to 7 pm
Pharmacies Open on Thanksgiving
- CVS: 24-hour pharmacy locations will operate as usual, but most other CVS pharmacies will close at 5 pm
- Walgreens: 24-hour pharmacy locations will operate as usual, but other pharmacy locations may close early
Megan Schaltegger is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist.