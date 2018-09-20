More Than 66 Tons of Ground Beef Have Been Recalled Over Deadly E. Coli

The Colorado-based Cargill, a meat producer that ships products nationwide, is recalling thousands of pounds of ground beef for the second month in a row due to a potential E. coli contamination.
The company is recalling more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef products made from the chuck portion of the cow, according to a notice issued by the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection (FSIS) on Wednesday. The recall is on beef produced and packaged on June 21 of this year and impacts 12 Cargill products. Here's a full list of the products to look out for if you have Cargill beef in your freezer. (See the product labels here.)
All of the recalled products bear the mark "EST. 86R" on the USDA mark of inspection, according to the FSIS notice, which adds that the items were shipped to locations nationwide.
It was less than a month ago Cargill recalled over 25,000 pounds of ground beef due to an E. coli risk. That came after FSIS, the CDC, and others reported that its ground beef was the likely cause of a number of illnesses reported over the summer. In total, there were 17 illnesses and one death between July 5 and July 25 linked to the E. coli outbreak.
"FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers," the report states. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase." It's definitely not worth risking it. All products can be returned to the point of purchase. Consumers with further questions can contact the USDA meat and poultry hotline at 1-888-MPHotline.
