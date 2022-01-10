28,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Has Been Recalled Due to E. Coli

Interstate Meat—which would make a great band name—has initiated a recall of about 28,356 pounds of ground beef products. The beef may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on January 6.

All of the recalled beef was produced on December 20, 2021. The mix of items intended to be burgers were sold at big retailers like Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, and other stores. The problem was brought to the attention of FSIS when a purchased package was sent to a third-party lab and tested positive for E. coli.

Here's a list of the products that are being recalled. Labels for these items can be found here.

WinCo, Fresh Ground Beef Sirloin 90% Lean - 10% Fat, 16-ounce chub

Wal-Mart, All Natural Ground Beef 90% Lean 10% Fat, 16-ounce chub

WinCo, Fresh Ground Beef 93% Lean - 7% Fat, 16-ounce chub

Kroger Ground Beef 93% Lean 7% Fat, 16-ounce chub

Albertsons, Signature Farms Ground Beef 93% Lean/7% Fat, 16-ounce chub

Wal-Mart, All Natural Lean Ground Beef 93% Lean 7% Fat, 16-ounce chub

Wal-Mart, All Natural Lean Ground Beef 93% Lean 7% Fat, 48-ounce chub

Win-Co, Fresh Ground Beef 93% Lean - 7% Fat, 48-ounce chub

Kroger, Ground Beef 93% Lean 7% Fat, 48-ounce chub

Albertsons, Signature Farms Ground Beef 93% Lean 7% Fat, 48-ounce chub

Wal-Mart, All Natural Lean Ground Beef 93% Lean 7% Fat, 48-ounce chub

Each of these packages has an establishment number that reads "EST. 965" inside the USDA mark of inspection or near the time stamp and use or freeze by date, the recall states. The beef was distributed in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Of course, you don't want to mess around with food that might be contaminated with E. coli. You should return the meat for a refund or throw it out.