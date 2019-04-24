More Than 113,000 Pounds of Beef Have Been Recalled Due to E.Coli Contamination

More than 113,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). It's not because the USDA is planning a massive staff picnic. The recall is due to a potential E. coli contamination.
The beef in question comes from the Georgia-based K2D Foods, which does business as Colorado Premium Food. The company announced the voluntary recall on April 23. In particular, it is recalling its vacuum-sealed 24-pound packages of raw "ground beef pucks." The packages were produced from March 26 through April 12, 2019, and bears the code "EST. 51308." They've largely been shipped to restaurant distributors in Georgia and Florida, who then distribute to restaurants.
The recall is due to an ongoing investigation of an E. coli outbreak at a restaurant where multiple patients have reported dining. The FSIS is continuing to investigate and says there's "no definitive link between this positive product and the ongoing E. Coli ... outbreak." However, it's serious enough that the USDA has labeled it a Class I recall, which is the highest of its three levels. "This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," writes the USDA.
The results of being infected include "diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting." Symptoms usually appear within three to four days of the diner being exposed to the bacteria.
h/t Huffington Post
