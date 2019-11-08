Over 130,000 Pounds of Beef Recalled for Containing Plastic

I like beef tacos, Mongolian beef, beef chili, you get it. But there's one way I don't like my beef and that is with plastic bits mixed in it. Unfortunately, over 130,000 pounds of raw beef was just recalled for that very reason.
On Thursday, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that thousands upon thousands of raw ground beef products were being pulled from store shelves over concern they may contain pieces of plastic. That's obviously not something you want mixed in your burger meat.
So, what exactly should we be steering clear of? CNN reports 16-ounce "Nature's Rancher 100% Grass Fed Organic Ground Beef 85% Lean, 15% Fat" and "Nature's Rancher 100% Grass Fed Organic Ground Beef 93% Lean, 7% Fat" are a no0go. Approximately 130,464 pounds were recalled by Rastelli Foods Group with use and freeze by dates of October 24, October 31, November 4, November 7, and November 11.
While there haven't been any reported injuries or incidents, according to the USDA, the recall was spurred by actual customer complaints. Officials are advising everyone to not eat the beef (duh) and to go to the doctor if you are concerned about illness (also, duh).
ICYMI, this isn't the only recall of the week. Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. pulled two million pounds of chicken due to a potential metal contamination. I think for our own safety, we should do the whole vegan thing for a minute. Plant-based protein is sounding more and more appealing by the recall, ya feel me?
h/t CNN
