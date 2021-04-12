USDA Issues Health Alert for 211,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey Due to Salmonella Concerns

Whether you're reading this in the middle of the night or halfway through the morning, dinnertime is only hours away. That means you've got only hours to figure out what's for dinner. So, since you have to rummage through the fridge and freezer for ideas, you should take a minute to double check any ground turkey you've got in there while you're at it. The USDA just released a public health alert involving 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey products.

The ground turkey in question, which was produced by Plainville Brands LLC, has reportedly been linked to Salmonella illness, according to the USDA. As the agency's Food Safety and Inspection Service points out, the product is no longer available for purchase, and as a result, is not part of an official recall. However, officials are concerned you've still got the potentially contaminated meat in your freezer.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," FSIS said in an official statement Saturday. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Retail locations that may receive returned product from consumers should destroy this product immediately."

The ground turkey was produced between December 18 and December 29, 2020 with an establishment number EST. P-244 and sold under a few brand names, including Nature's Promise, Wegmans, and Plainville Farms.