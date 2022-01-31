There's an Official Puppy Bowl Coffee That Benefits Rescue Organizations

If you're not a football fan, the most important part of Super Bowl Sunday might be watching what happens between plays or waiting until halftime to enjoy some pups get down during the Puppy Bowl.

Just like last year, it is a good time to watch some puppies just be puppies and forget about everything else in the world. That's pretty much what the big game—the big game being the one with puppies and no score—is about. If you want to turn your love of the Puppy Bowl into something positive, Ground & Hounds Coffee has a special medium roast coffee blend put together just for the Puppy Bowl.

The Grounds & Hounds x Animal Planet Puppy Bowl Blend will run you $14.99. Your beans also come with a Puppy Bowl Game Day Bandana for your own pup. The best part of the blend is that, like every bag of coffee sold by Grounds & Hounds, 20% of all profits are given to rescue organizations "working to make the second-chance mission a reality," according to the company. It's a lot of thought to put into the Puppy Bowl, which might not usually earn that much thought, but it's for a good cause: Waking up in the morning and helping dogs.