Get 4/20 Discounts at Popeyes, White Castle, 7-Eleven & More on Grubhub
If you've got the munchies, Grubhub has got you covered.
One of the best food holidays, 4/20, is right around the corner. This year to honor the holiday and the munchies you will undoubtedly have if you celebrate, Grubhub has a deal that will give fans $4.20 off from participating restaurants and more.
Last year the ordering service saw fries, chicken wings, and soft drinks in high demand. So to the people get what they want, Grubhub is partnering with restaurants such as Popeyes to give customers $4.20 off orders of $20 or more and White Castle to give customers $4 off orders of $20.
The brand is also partnering with Applebee's so that fans can get $4.20 off Cosmic Wings orders of $25 or more. And if you would rather keep it simple with a boatload of snacks, Grubhub Goods has you covered with $5 off any order.
The 4/20 deal will only be available on April 20, 2022. The one-day deal sees so many food joints partnering with Grubhub to give you discounts, including:
- 7-Eleven: $4.20 off orders of $15 or more (not valid in TX, MO, NH, CT, MA, PA)
- Big Deal Burgers: $4.20 off orders of $15 or more
- Cosmic Wings, Via Applebee's: $4.20 off orders of $25 or more
- Dickeys: $4.20 off orders $20 or more
- Jack in the Box: all large shakes are $4.20
- Krispy Krunchy Chicken: $4.20 off orders of $20 or more
- Popeyes: $4.20 off orders of $20 or more
- Stoner's Pizza Joint: $4.20 off orders of $15 or more
- White Castle: $4 off orders of $20 or more
- Wing Boss: $4.20 off orders of $15 or more
- Wings Out: $4.20 off orders of $20 or more
Want more free food?
Here's our running list of the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome. Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.