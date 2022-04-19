Get 4/20 Discounts at Popeyes, White Castle, 7-Eleven & More on Grubhub

One of the best food holidays, 4/20, is right around the corner. This year to honor the holiday and the munchies you will undoubtedly have if you celebrate, Grubhub has a deal that will give fans $4.20 off from participating restaurants and more.

Last year the ordering service saw fries, chicken wings, and soft drinks in high demand. So to the people get what they want, Grubhub is partnering with restaurants such as Popeyes to give customers $4.20 off orders of $20 or more and White Castle to give customers $4 off orders of $20.

The brand is also partnering with Applebee's so that fans can get $4.20 off Cosmic Wings orders of $25 or more. And if you would rather keep it simple with a boatload of snacks, Grubhub Goods has you covered with $5 off any order.

The 4/20 deal will only be available on April 20, 2022. The one-day deal sees so many food joints partnering with Grubhub to give you discounts, including: