Grubhub Just Revealed Its List of the Most Popular Delivery Orders of 2022

Now that we've all recovered from the embarrassment of Spotify Wrapped, Grubhub is here to present us with the top food delivery trends of 2022. These are more of a group thing though, so no need to worry about all of your late night cravings getting exposed.

Topping this year's list is the timeless and widely beloved burrito. The rolled-up specialty beat out both cheeseburgers and cheese pizza for the #1 spot this year. Those two took the second and third spots respectively.

Other dishes that made the top 10 include pad thai, quesadillas, California roll sushi, Caesar salads, chicken tikka masala, and fried chicken sandwiches. Oddly enough, boneless wings also secured a spot on the list but bone-in wings did not.

But what about dessert? Tiramisu took the top spot on the list of sweet stuff followed by baklava, cookies, cheesecake, brownies, and churros. There were also a few more unconventional desserts that made the list including cannoli and flan.

The pandemic normalized getting alcohol to-go, so Grubhub also compiled a list of the top boozy beverages we delivered over the last year. Beer took the top spot, followed by margaritas, hot sake, piña coladas, and white wine. Beer and wine make sense, but who even knew piña coladas were on the table? I'd personally like to know where exactly so I can plan my next move.

For a full rundown on Grubhub's delivery trends check out the complete list here.