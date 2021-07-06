Grubhub Just Revealed Its 10 Most Popular Food Orders This Year

During the pandemic, demand for food delivery was at an all-time high. More people were staying home, but, still craving the comforts of their old haunts they turned to services like Grubhub to get their go-to comfort foods.

From lazy late-morning breakfasts, work-from-home desk lunches, late-night cravings, and everything in-between, Grubhub took a look at hundreds of thousands of orders to date for its annual State of Plate report, finding that some cravings were more common than others.

This year, the company found that more and more diners were turning to plant-based options, with a plant-based sausage wrap claiming the top spot for its list of Top Foods 2021, and Korean barbecue cauliflower wings holding it down at number 10. The majority of vegan orders came from Los Angeles, New York, Portland, Oregon, Miami, and Philadelphia, according to Grubhub. That's a drastic change from 2020, where the spicy chicken sandwich reigned supreme. While a Nashville hot chicken sandwich made the list in 2021, it fell from the top of the list to number nine this year.

That's not to say that meat options weren't still wildly popular. According to Grubhub's findings, birria tacos and beef empanadas were among the most widely-ordered items this year thus far. It appears folks were also leaning into comfort in the form of dessert. Bubble milk tea, strawberry banana cream smoothies, and churro waffles were also in the top 10.