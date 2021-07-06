Grubhub Just Revealed Its 10 Most Popular Food Orders This Year
It's been a good year for vegans and vegetarians.
During the pandemic, demand for food delivery was at an all-time high. More people were staying home, but, still craving the comforts of their old haunts they turned to services like Grubhub to get their go-to comfort foods.
From lazy late-morning breakfasts, work-from-home desk lunches, late-night cravings, and everything in-between, Grubhub took a look at hundreds of thousands of orders to date for its annual State of Plate report, finding that some cravings were more common than others.
This year, the company found that more and more diners were turning to plant-based options, with a plant-based sausage wrap claiming the top spot for its list of Top Foods 2021, and Korean barbecue cauliflower wings holding it down at number 10. The majority of vegan orders came from Los Angeles, New York, Portland, Oregon, Miami, and Philadelphia, according to Grubhub. That's a drastic change from 2020, where the spicy chicken sandwich reigned supreme. While a Nashville hot chicken sandwich made the list in 2021, it fell from the top of the list to number nine this year.
That's not to say that meat options weren't still wildly popular. According to Grubhub's findings, birria tacos and beef empanadas were among the most widely-ordered items this year thus far. It appears folks were also leaning into comfort in the form of dessert. Bubble milk tea, strawberry banana cream smoothies, and churro waffles were also in the top 10.
Here are the top 10 most popular food delivery items of 2021 so far:
- Plant-based sausage wrap
- Bubble milk tea
- Birria taco
- Everything omelet
- Strawberry banana cream smoothie
- Spicy miso tonkotsu ramen
- Churro waffle
- Beef empanada
- Nashville hot chicken sandwich
- Korean barbecue cauliflower wing
As for what was most popular where, Grubhub found that in New York City, the Toasted Monte Cristo Panini was king, while in Los Angeles it was all about the Beef Barbacoa Taco. In the Windy City, people were ordering up loads of Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizzas, while in Philly it was Cheesesteak Wrap after Cheesesteak Wrap.
Here's a look at what other cities have been ordering in 2021 so far:
- Dallas-Fort Worth: Chicharron taco
- Houston: Smoked mac and cheese
- Boston: Meatball and tomato ragu
- Atlanta: Chicken and waffles
- Bay Area: Brisket pho
- Washington D.C.: Jumbo lump crab cake
The State of Plate from Grubhub doesn't just analyze current food trends. It projects what meals you can expect to see on all your friends' breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner plates on Instagram in the months to come. This summer, for example, Grubhub projects that Loaded Chicken Nachos are going to be all the rage. Watermelon Slushies are also going to be big if the company's predictions are correct. This fall, it'll be all about Vegan Mapo Tofu, Pumpkin Cupcakes, and Truffle Mushroom Swiss Burgers. Only time (and probably an algorithm) will tell.