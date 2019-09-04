GrubHub's New 'Perks' Feature Gets You Loads of Free Food

There's not a lot of love given to food delivery apps. Sure, it's easier to get food from your favorite restaurant dropped in your lap on the couch. But the fees can make each meal surprisingly expensive. (Leaving alone, for now, issues surrounding the environmental impact of delivery services.)
Nonetheless, those companies want you to love them like they love your late-night burger cravings. So, GrubHub announced Wednesday that it's launching a "Perks" program. The new in-app feature available through GrubHub and Seamless aims to deliver users offers only available through GrubHub in addition to ways to earn and redeem points with restaurant loyalty programs.
"Perks" is available beginning September 4, and it's launching with a pile of deals. Some of the offers at launch include:
- A free Cheesy Gordita Crunch from Taco Bell.
- A free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel at Auntie Anne's.
- A dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits for free from Red Lobster.
- A free 20-ounce smoothie from Smoothie King.
- Other offers from Shake Shack, Applebee's, Just Salad, honeygrow, Pokeworks, and Argo Tea.
Users can locate the "Perks" button at the bottom of the home screen. From there, they'll find a "Redeem" tab filled with offers and an "Earn" tab that shows local loyalty rewards programs you can partake in through GrubHub. The new program won't magically make eating out cheaper than cooking for yourself, but it'll take the sting out of those delivery fees for sure.
