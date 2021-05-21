News

You Can Get a Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Combo Every Friday Through July

Popeyes and Grubhub are offering a little lunchtime perk for your summer Fridays.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 5/21/2021 at 10:14 PM

free popeyes chicken sandwich
Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

If you're lucky enough to have summer Fridays at work, Grubhub may have sorted out your Friday afternoon-off lunch plans for the summer. 

The food delivery service has partnered with Popeyes for Free Sandwich Fridays. Little Nicky's favorite restaurant has a promotion that will hook you up with a free sandwich combo every Friday through July 30. A $20 order at Popeyes through Grubhub will land you a free Chicken Sandwich Combo and free delivery.

Even with the deluge of chicken sandwiches arriving at restaurants across the country, that remains a beloved one in the world of fast food. Plus, with the minimum you have to hit, it might be your chance to finally try that new chocolate-stuffed beignet

Since you have to drop $20 to get in on Free Sandwich Fridays, you might want to team up with some co-workers or friends to welcome the end of the week. If you're a bit sloppy about the details, maybe you can sneak yourself a free sandwich on the office order. Or maybe you're generous and want to hook up a friend. Either way, it's possible every Friday until August. Just be sure you place the order here, or you won't be getting hooked up.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.
