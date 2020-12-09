Grubhub Is Now Letting Restaurants to Opt Out of Marketing Fees

It's been a turbulent nine months for the restaurant industry. And while takeout and delivery have remained a valid source of income amid nationwide shutdowns, delivery services continue to charge already-struggling businesses significant commission rates. Grubhub is now easing up—albeit just a bit—on some of those fees.

On Wednesday, the food delivery platform announced a new set of features that eliminates a mandatory marketing spend. In short, it just got a little cheaper for restaurants to be on Grubhub. The app will now feature direct-order links via email and social media, as well as a customized site button and QR codes for mailers. Though businesses will still be required to fork up the cash for processing fees—as well as a delivery charge for those with Grubhub drivers—they'll have one less expense to worry about.

"As restaurants face uncertain and challenging times this winter, Grubhub is introducing a new package of marketing commission-free solutions to make it easier for restaurants to do online ordering through their own digital channels or on-premise properties," Grubhub wrote in the announcement.