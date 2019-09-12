Hilarious Accidental Text Made It Look Like a Delivery Driver Was in Serious Trouble

When you have food delivered, you're putting a lot of faith in your delivery driver. You really have no idea what's going on from the moment you order until a stranger rings the doorbell. They could make off with your pizza to start a new life, they could get in a collision, or as is the case 99.9% of the time, they could bring you food with no mishaps whatsoever.
One hungry Grubhub customer briefly believed themselves to be part of that 0.1% of times when something goes haywire. Twitter user @decentbirthday posted screenshots of their conversation with a delivery person, captioned, "I thought my GrubHub driver died for a second." It wound up being a totally justified assumption.
The messages start with the driver kindly asking if @decentbirthday still wanted a sandwich despite the restaurant's lack of tomatoes. Then it turned into the longest scream you've ever heard.
Fortunately, the driver wasn't in peril. You'd have to be a pretty big Monty Python fan to stop in the middle of the unnamed peril to text a stranger, "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA."
The tweet generated a lot of funny responses, including one from Grubhub itself.
h/t Mashable
