Grubhub Just Revealed Its 10 Most Popular Food Orders This Year

If there’s one thing you can always count on, it’s your go-to delivery order. Whether it’s sushi, a burger, pizza, or something unique to your locale, there’s nothing like knowing exactly what’s coming and how good that first bite is. It’s the definition of comfort, and it’s what got so many of us through the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout lockdowns and everything in between, hundreds of thousands of Americans turned to delivery apps like Grubhub to bring them their favorite comfort foods. As the year comes to a close, the company gathered some data on exactly what people were ordering all year long. The delivery app noticed some interesting trends, like a 318% increase in the popularity of spicy chicken sandwiches over last year and a whole lot of people getting their go-to coffee order brought to them.

These were the top 10 most popular orders on Grubhub in 2020:

Spicy chicken sandwich (318% more popular than in 2019)

Chicken burrito bowl (299% more popular)

Chicken wings (287% more popular)

Waffle fries (221% more popular)

Cold brew coffee (206% more popular)

Steak quesadilla (164% more popular)

Iced latte (157% more popular)

Fish and chips (146% more popular)

Strawberry shake (131% more popular)

Roast beef sandwich (126% more popular)

According to Grubhub’s findings, the spicy chicken sandwich’s popularity may have been bolstered, or at least heavily supported, by one delivery diner. The anonymous legend placed a single order of 135 chicken sandwiches, which we have a lot of questions about.

Some of the data released in Grubhub’s year-end report lines up with the State of the Plate report released in July. The chicken sandwich, for example, was No. 1 then, too. Lattes also made the list, but it seems people were craving different comforts at that point in the year because the mid-year list included plant-based burgers, vanilla shakes, chili, cinnamon rolls, chimichanga’s, beef burritos, potato tacos, and taro milk tea.

Regardless of what you order, just remember to tip well and consider ordering directly from the restaurant if that’s what they’re recommending to customers.