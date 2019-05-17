The Absolute Grumpiest Grumpy Cat Memes From Over the Years

Only the greatest memes of all time transcend social media platforms and take root in real-life popular culture. Perhaps the best example of this is Grumpy Cat, the moody feline who made her web debut on Reddit in 2012 and shot to IRL fame. Sadly, the internet legend died on Tuesday, and while she may be in the great litter box in the sky now, the grumpy memes will live on forever.
Millions of Grumpy Cat’s fans and followers around the world mourned her death and posted moving tributes on Twitter. It’s not every day an online personality -- especially a cat -- captures the hearts of so many. Perhaps it was her adorable crabby appearance, caused by an underbite and feline dwarfism, but her hilariously grumpy memes may have also played a part.
Throughout her tenure as a bonafide icon, Grumpy Cat starred in hundreds, if not thousands, of memes about hating humans, being devoid of anything resembling joy, and having an affinity for the word “no.” She was the kitty equivalent of that Monday Morning feeling, and fans ate it up. Following news of Grumpy Cat’s death, some of her best work has been shared on Twitter, and elsewhere.
Grumpy Cat -- though her real name was Tardar Sauce -- was more than a meme. The curmudgeonly cat turned her appearance into an empire, appearing in a commercial for Honey Nut Cheerios, on The Bachelorette and American Idol, and amassing an impressive, and loyal following.
She will be sorely missed. Luckily, memes live on.
