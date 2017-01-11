You Can Now Register to Vote at a Taco Truck Near You

Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency has sparked no shortage of outrageous quips and soundbites, like the memorable line from Latinos for Trump founder Marco Gutierrez, who warned that “taco trucks on every corner,” would swarm the nation if Hillary Clinton wins the election on November 8.

Taking that hypothetical and largely beautiful vision for America’s taco landscape to heart is the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The group is planning to register would-be American voters at taco trucks, using the mobile taquerias for an initiative called Guac The Vote.

The USHCC is basically an affirmation of Gutierrez’ worst nightmare: It’s a direct affront to much of the Trump campaign’s anti-immigrant bluster, in addition to the candidate’s affinity for devouring Taco Bowls high up in his guarded Trump Tower lair.