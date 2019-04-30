Get Ready to Put This New Guacamole Cheese on Everything

Every once in a great while, an innovation comes along that changes the course of human history. Consider, for a moment, the impact of the printing press, or electric lightbulbs, or the iPhone. They've all left indelible marks on human civilization, though perhaps not one as significant as a truly wondrous new culinary concoction will. Say hello to Guacamole Cheese.
This delectable hybrid of cheese and guac in sliceable form comes courtesy of the Dutch cheesemakers Amanti, and it will be available here in the United States starting on Wednesday, May 1, at all 161 locations of The Fresh Market. Yes, that means you can get it just in time to pair some with your Cinco de Mayo celebrations (read: margs).
To understand guacamole cheese you should probably know what exactly it is. It's described as a Gouda-style cheese blended with avocado, lime juice and a "touch" of chili, tomato, onion, and garlic. So, it's basically guacamole-infused meltable dairy perfection, and it sounds delicious.
Guacamole Cheese is available as a full 10 pound wheel, but can be sliced or bought in wedges. As for how you're supposed to eat it, that's up to you, but The Fresh Market suggests you try shredding it over nachos, or melting it into queso. Of course, there's nothing stopping you from just housing it by the cube.
This heavenly hybrid will sell for $24.99 a pound, which certainly isn't cheap, but then again you can't put a price on genius.
h/t The Takeout
The Best Cheap Italian Food in NYC
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.