These Doritos Bags Play the Full 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Soundtrack

Plenty of people are pumped up about the release of the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel next week, and Doritos is cashing in on the excitement by releasing a limited-edition version of its iconic chip bag, complete with built-in cassette tape deck-inspired player that actually plays the movie's entire soundtrack

The bags, which will be available exclusively on Amazon beginning April 28 until they sell out, feature Marvel and GOTG Vol. 2 branding and an illustration of a retro cassette deck much like the one Star Lord (Chris Pratt's character) carries around. And while it's not actually a cassette player, it does come equipped a functional headphone jack you can plug into to listen to the 14-track soundtrack -- featuring the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Sam Cooke, George Harrison, and even a David Hasselhoff disco banger -- in its entirety. If you'd like, you'll also be able to listen to it over and over again, because the built-in player is rechargeable. It's a clever marketing stunt for Doritos, but it's not the first of its kind by its parent company Frito Lay -- just a few months ago for the Super Bowl, Tostitos released a limited batch of tortilla chip bags with built-in breathalyzers that could automatically request an Uber if you blew over the legal limit. 

No word yet on which Doritos flavor(s) will be available in this limited release, or how much they'll cost, but keep your eyes on this page Thursday and act fast if you want in. 

h/t Engadget

