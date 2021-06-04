Guinness & Baileys Are Unleashing Donuts That Taste Like Your Fave Booze

As far as national holidays go, June 4th's National Donut Day is right up there—namely, because it's an excuse to stuff your face with your fave doughy creations just because. But if you were thinking about swinging through your favorite local donut shop today, you might want to reconsider and hit the supermarket instead, since Baileys and Guinness just unleashed two new donut flavors that taste just like your favorite booze.

In celebration of said holiday, both brands have partnered with Great Spirits Baking company to launch a Baileys-flavored vanilla donut and a Guinness-flavored chocolate stout donut.

This isn't the first we've seen of Baileys in the dessert aisle, as the company has previously created baking mixes, a cheesecake, cakes, and a chocolate donut that's already hit store shelves. Guinness too has created cakes in the past.