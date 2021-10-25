Guinness Is Releasing Its First-Ever Cookbook with Over 70 Recipes to Pair with Beer

Guinness has spent the past 260 years churning out pints, including that classic dark draught we all know and love, but the beloved beer brand's stouts and blondes aren't just for drinking. In fact, the brewery's Dublin-based storehouse has a reputation for its beer-filled, comfort food-heavy menu. Now, you can whip up the recipes from home.

Guinness is releasing its first-ever official cookbook with over 70 recipes created to cook and pair with your favorite pints.

"Unique in its velvety finish and bold, rich flavor perfectly balanced between bitter and sweet, Guinness Draught Stout and the brewery's other beers have long been used by home cooks as either the secret ingredient or the perfectly paired beverage to a variety of dishes and drinks," Guinness wrote in an official statement. "Now, this reputation for excellence in cooking is going from under the radar to official with The Official Guinness Cookbook."