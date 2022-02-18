Guinness Is Giving Out $1 Million in Cash Prizes for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is around the corner, and Guinness is hoping to make the holiday extra special this year. The company is hosting a contest called the Great Reunion Toast, which will give out a total of $1 million to winners. The company will award $50,000 in cash prizes to 20 different winners.

To enter the contest, which is only open to people ages 21 and up, you'll just need to submit a video of the best toast that embodies the spirit of St. Patrick's Day. You can submit the video through the Toast.Guinness.com website until March 31. It wouldn't hurt to enter sooner; the 20 winners will be notified in groups on March 4, March 22, and April 6.

"Just like a pint of Guinness, we're making sure this St. Patrick's Day was worth the wait," said Nikhil Shah, Guinness Brand Director, in a press release. "It's time. Everyone is ready to recapture the magic of this holiday, and we can't wait to be there to share some toasts along the way."

To be sure your entry qualifies, make sure that your toast doesn’t include you or anyone else consuming alcohol. The videos will be judged by originality, creativity, delivery of toast, and alignment with the spirit of Guinness and St. Patrick's Day. For the official rules of the contest, head to the contest website.