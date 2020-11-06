Guinness Has 2 New Holiday Stouts for all Your Celebration Needs

Guinness Irish stout, one of the most famous beers in the world, is known for a lot of things. The rich, dark color. The creamy texture. The particulars required to pull a perfect pint. It all amounts to a beer that just feels a little more celebratory than the rest, but Guinness has never explicitly entered the holiday game, until now.

Two new limited-run seasonal stouts have hit shelves nationwide. The Guinness Imperial Gingerbread Spiced Stout (11% ABV) is aged in bourbon barrels and has notes of allspice, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The Guinness Imperial Stout (10.3% ABV) is similarly aged with elements of bourbon in its flavor profile, along with shades of chocolate, coconut, vanilla, and oak.

“We brewed Imperial Gingerbread Spiced Stout to evoke the warm, rich flavors of holiday spices, while we knew Imperial Stout needed to be showcased on its own after it was originally brewed as part of the Stock Ale blend last year,” Sean Brennan, senior brewer at Baltimore’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery, said in a statement.

Both varieties are available in four-packs for about $20 nationwide.