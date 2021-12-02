Guinness Is Making a Mint Stout You Grab for the Holidays

Guinness has been churning out barrel-aged beers from the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore for four years now.

This fall, Guinness has released the Guinness Chocolate Mint Stout Aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels. Unlike many barrel-aged releases, this will be available nationwide in bottles in addition to the Open Gate Brewery. The mint adjunct makes it feel a bit seasonal, so the timing feels appropriate. Though, even without the mint, this is already the season of stouts.

"With each new beer from our barrel-aging program, we look to challenge ourselves with flavor combinations and tastes that most people wouldn't expect from Guinness," said Sean Brennan, Head Brewer at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore. "And that's exactly what we've got here with our Chocolate Mint Stout Aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels. Chocolate and mint are a classic flavor combination, and the way those flavors interact with the bourbon character leads to something really special. It's the perfect beer to sip on after a solid meal with family and friends over the holidays."

The stout is brewed with dried mint leaves and conditioned with pure cacao. It hits a 10.8% ABV, which isn't light but comes in lower than many other popular barrel-aged stouts like Goose Island's Bourbon County Stout or ones from craft breweries like Toppling Goliath. Also, at a suggested price of $20 per four-pack, it's quite a bit more affordable as well.