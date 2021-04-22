Guinness' New Beer Is Made with Smooth Nitro Cold Brew

Coffee stouts aren't unheard of, but Guinness' newest dark beer takes the concept to a whole new level of exciting. Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee has all the markings of a solid stout—after all, that's what Guinness does best—and it comes with all the benefits of sipping coffee. Just in time for warmer weather, the double brew gives a kick of coffee flavor and gets you tipsy, too.

"Nitro Cold Brew Coffee beer is a welcome addition to the Guinness family, and the response so far has been incredible," said Nikhil Shah, Guinness brand director, in a press release. "Now that it's officially iced coffee season, we're excited to give consumers a coffee-forward beer to enjoy during their spring and summertime occasions."

The Nitro Cold Brew Coffee beer has a rich coffee aroma, and the flavor profile finds a balance of bitter and sweet. It's brewed using a cold brew coffee extract and additional coffee flavors, resulting in a smooth and creamy beverage that tastes of espresso, chocolate, and caramel. The drink might be alcoholic, but in typical Guinness fashion, it clocks a fairly low ABV, coming in at an even 4%.

Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee will be a permanent addition to the beer brand's collection. It was quietly rolled out in some US stores last month, but now it's going national. Guinness anticipates that in 12 to 18 months, other countries will get access to the product, but for now it's an American delicacy.