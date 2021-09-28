Guinness Is Opening a New Taproom in the US
Guinness is heading to Chicago in 2023.
Guinness is a beer that evokes a sense of place. That is not simply because of the huge quantities of Guinness consumed on St. Patrick's Day. It's powerfully tied to Ireland, even with its Maryland-based Open Gate Brewery opening back in 2018. (It was opened as a production brewery the year prior.)
Nonetheless, there's more Guinness coming to the US. Guinness, owned by Diageo Beer Co., has announced that Chicago, a city with quite a few Irish bars, will be the home of the new Guinness taproom. The plan is to open doors in the West Loop neighborhood in 2023, before St. Patrick's Day, according to a report in the Chicago Tribune.
The 15,000-square-foot space has a multi-year lease in place already. Though, it won't match the 9,000-year lease Guinness has in Dublin for the St. James' Gate Brewery. The formal name of the new location will be announced soon. The announcement says the taproom will feature art by local artists and offer a rotating selection of beer, food, and events. The taproom will have a 10 barrel brewing system to make small-batch beers that will be served on-premise.
Of course, that means there will be beers served there that you won't find anywhere else and small-batch beers will be imported from other Guinness locations.