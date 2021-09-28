Guinness Is Opening a New Taproom in the US

Guinness is a beer that evokes a sense of place. That is not simply because of the huge quantities of Guinness consumed on St. Patrick's Day. It's powerfully tied to Ireland, even with its Maryland-based Open Gate Brewery opening back in 2018. (It was opened as a production brewery the year prior.)

Nonetheless, there's more Guinness coming to the US. Guinness, owned by Diageo Beer Co., has announced that Chicago, a city with quite a few Irish bars, will be the home of the new Guinness taproom. The plan is to open doors in the West Loop neighborhood in 2023, before St. Patrick's Day, according to a report in the Chicago Tribune.