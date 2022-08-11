You Could Soon Live in the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland

Soon, all of you Guinness fans might be able to live out the dream of living within spitting distance of the St. James's Gate Guinness brewery in Dublin. The development group Ballymore submitted planning permission to the Dublin City Council on July 29, and announced the submission to the public on August 7. The group wants to open the gates of historic St. James's Gate to build a modern neighborhood dubbed the Guinness Quarter. The plan is to create "a seamless union of residential living, community, entrepreneurship, creativity, sustainability, commerce, culture and public space, while retaining the site's unique built heritage, complemented by the very best of carefully considered architecture and urban design," according to the Ballymore website.

All of the new plans were crafted with the existing brewery in mind. The plans include a performance space, two acres of public outdoor space, a food hall, a market, 336 homes that will be available to rent and buy, 2,000 bicycle parking spaces, and a hotel. Ballymore says that there will be an intention to keep existing heritage structures and retention of key conservation features. "This is modern, sensitive and highly sustainable urban design at its best and Ballymore is honored to be a custodian of the site’s heritage, while adding the next layer of history and legacy to this important area of Dublin," Sean Mulryan, group chairman and chief executive of Ballymore, said in a press release. According to Ballymore, 120 community groups have been contacted for input about the development of the Guinness Quarter since 2017.

