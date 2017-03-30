This Guy Speed Eats Hamburgers and Sets a Disgusting World Record

The world has a new burger-eating hero, ready to rid the world of, uh, evil burgers. Ricardo “Rix Terabite” Francisco has eaten more burgers in a single minute than any other human being.
Zark’s burgers in Manila is known locally for putting together grueling burger-eating competitions. It ratcheted up the burger consumption this year for a History Channel event and invited the most restaurant's most famed burger consumers to go for a world record. Following knock-out rounds, it was just Francisco and Kelvin “Zarkman” Medina left standing.
They were pursuing a record held by Furious Pete, who put home four burgers in a single minute. Francisco upped the ante by somehow ingesting five burgers in 60 seconds. (Don't worry about Furious Pete, he has plenty of other records.)
In case you were worried this competition was the wild west, it's not. There are rules, man. Guinness requires competitors eat one burger at a time while only using a single hand. Eathletes (not a word, but it should be) can have up to one condiment on each burger and may have a glass of water in their free hand. However, unlike the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, these competitive eaters may not dunk their food into the water.
Guinness notes there's a similar category for most burgers chowed down in three minutes. The record is held by Japan's Takeru Kobayashi, who kept Furious Pete's pace going the whole way and ate 12 burgers in three minutes. Gross. But also, you kinda want a burger now, right?
