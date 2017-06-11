News

Human Mattress Dominoes is the Dumbest World Record You've Ever Seen

By Published On 08/11/2016 By Published On 08/11/2016

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

Especially around the Olympics, it's easy to remember just how exciting setting a world record can be. Michael Phelps winning his 20th gold medal (and beyond), Kate Ledecky's 800m freestyle Olympic record, the record for most human mattress dominoes toppled. 

Yes, that last one is a real world record that was recently set. Yes, it makes you wonder why some world records exist at all. And yes, humanity will never be the same following Guinness World Records confirmation of the this absolutely vital display of... umm... humans leaning against mattresses and falling over successively until there are no more humans or mattresses left to topple.

The attempt was set up by bedding brands Stylution Int'l and Ayd Group because of course it was a promotion. But, despite it being totally ridiculous, there is still an odd pleasure in watching this insane video where 2,016 people fall and 2,015 of them get smashed in the face with a mattress.

Watch the new record, set outside a shopping mall in Wuhan, Hubei, China, in the above video. It goes on forever and ever and ever and oh my god are there still more people falling?

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong
News

related

READ MORE
This Dude Blew Up a Fridge and Turned it Into a Flying Death Vessel
News

related

READ MORE
The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More