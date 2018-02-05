This Gumbo Dinner Party Recipe Is Proof That Soup Can Be a Great Meal

Lovers Are Making the Pilgrimage to Kiss In This Hidden Alleyway
Is soup a meal? The question has tested friendships and family bonds for as long as... well, let's just say a long time. Regardless of where you stand on this important issue, you have to admit that most soups -- canned soups, in particular -- will leave you and your dining companions wanting more. However, it turns out you can easily create a whole meal and even a dinner party around soup -- and for super cheap. Soup lovers, prepare to rejoice.
In the premiere episode of Thrillist's brand-new series, $30 Dinner Party, host Lee Kalpakis sets out with her guest, sketch comic and self-proclaimed soup connoisseur Juan Nicolon, to create an entire dinner party, starring soup as the main course. Lee knows just the dish to feed his soup addiction: gumbo. It's delicious, it's as affordable, and it's as filling as soups get. To make it a meal suitable for a group of friends, they serve the hearty gumbo on a bed of rice with some crowd-pleasing garlic bread on the side. As for drinks, Lee's simple shandy recipe brings the fancy level up a notch.
Watch as Lee and Juan plan the meal, head to the grocery store to pick up the ingredients, cook, and pull off a damn-good dinner party to rave reviews from his guests. All for less than 30 bucks. A measly $29.62, to be exact. Not only do they prove that you can throw a dinner party for cheap, they also prove that soup can indeed be a great meal. Win-win.
Grocery List With Prices
1 pound chicken thighs -- $6.50
1 (12 oz) piece andouille sausage, or your favorite sausage -- $4
1 medium yellow onion, diced -- $.50
3 stalks celery, diced -- $1.69
bell pepper -- $1
1 can crushed tomatoes -- $2.50
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon cayenne
3 tablespoons tomato paste -- $1.29
3 24-ounce cans of beer -- $3.20
2 cups okra -- $2.69
2 cups uncooked rice -- $1.79
1 baguette -- $1.69
4 tablespoons butter, softened
4 cloves garlic, minced
Kosher salt and black pepper
½ cup sugar
½ cup water
1 lemon, peeled and zested -- $.49
4 sprigs parsley, plus more for garnish -- $1.49
1 liter seltzer -- $.79
TOTAL: $29.62
Gumbo
Ingredients:
- ½ cup vegetable oil, plus 2 tablespoons
- ½ cup flour
- Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- 1 pound chicken thighs, skinned and boned
- 1 (12 ounces) piece andouille sausage, or your favorite sausage, sliced into half moons
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 3 stalks celery, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon cayenne
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- ½ cup beer
- 2 cups okra
- 4 cups cooked rice, warm for serving
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Directions:
- In a heavy bottom skillet over medium heat, add ½ cup oil and stir until heated and shimmering. Sprinkle flour over oil and whisk continuously until it is a deep golden brown, about 7-10 minutes. Set aside until ready to use.
- Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper.
- In a dutch oven over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, and then chicken and cook until both sides are dark brown. Remove to a plate, shred or chop into small pieces. Add sausage to the pan and brown on both sides. Remove to plate with chicken.
- Add onion and celery to the pan and cook for 3-5 minutes, or until softened. Season with salt, pepper, and 1 teaspoon cayenne. Once the vegetables soften, stir in the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds or a minute. Add tomato paste and cook until it begins to brown, about 2 minutes. Pour in beer and scrape up any browned bits on the pan. Stir in roux, making sure that everything is well-coated. Slowly pour in 5 cups of water and add okra, stir well and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 20 minutes covered. Uncover and cook for 10 more minutes. Stir in reserved meats and cook for 5 minutes more.
- Serve over warm rice and garnish with chopped parsley.
Garlic bread
Ingredients:
- 2 sticks butter
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 1 baguette
Directions:
- In a small pot, melt butter and combine with garlic, a pinch of salt, and a few cracks of black pepper. Set aside.
- Cut the baguette into 1-inch slices, leaving the bottom intact, and then cut the slices in half lengthwise. Tear 2 sheets of aluminum foil longer than the baguette. Place the baguette on the foil, drawing up the sides to create a catch for any excess butter. Pull slices apart slightly, creating space for butter and garlic. Pour the butter and garlic evenly over the baguette, making sure garlic is evenly distributed. Seal foil like a purse over the baguette.
- Bake at 400 for 10 minutes, then carefully open the foil and bake for 10 more minutes.
- Remove from the oven and transfer to a serving board.
Shandy
Ingredients:
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup water
- 1 stalk celery, chopped, plus more for garnish
- 4 sprigs parsley, plus more for garnish
- 4 beers, lager or similar
- 1 liter seltzer
- Parsley for garnish
Directions:
- In a small pot, combine sugar, water, lemon zest, and celery. Cook until sugar dissolves, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and add parsley. Steep parsley for 5 minutes off the heat. Strain to remove celery and parsley.
- Add ice to 4 glasses and divide the syrup between the glasses. Fill ¾ with beer and top with seltzer. Garnish with a sprig of parsley and a stalk of celery.
Do you live in the NYC area and want to throw a killer dinner party but don’t think you can afford it? Well, let us help you out! We’re looking for our next guest to be featured in $30 Dinner Party. Our host will create special recipes for you to wow your friends and family at an ultimate dinner party. If you’re interested in being a featured guest on the show, email casting@thrillist.com with your story!
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.