The Best Reactions to Gus Kenworthy’s Historic Olympic Kiss With His Boyfriend

While Adam Rippon has received a lot of attention for being the first openly gay American athlete to have qualified for the Winter Olympics, his out gay teammate Gus Kenworthy just made some history of his own at the PyeongChang Games: Moments before skiing in the slopestyle event on Saturday, Kenworthy and his boyfriend, Matthew Wilkas, kissed on NBC's primetime broadcast. And while a quick smooch may seem entirely unremarkable to some, it marked a giant shift in the way openly gay athletes are covered by giant broadcasters.
Fittingly, the moment didn't go unnoticed, and in fact, went a bit viral on social media, with everyone from celebs to LGBTQ activists, and yes, fellow gay athletes including Adam Rippon cheering on the skier and his boo. Here's what people had to say on Twitter.
Even though Kenworthy didn't score a silver medal this time around like he did in Sochi, he still found a way to break new ground in a pretty meaningful way for many people. And it seems like that matters as much to him as winning.
