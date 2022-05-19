Gushers Made Sneakers With Actual Gushers 'Goo' in the Sides

Everyone is susceptible to a bit of nostalgia. But if you like to bask in it, drape yourself in nostalgia like George Costanza with a velvet cape, these kicks will ensure that everyone you pass knows you love the early '90s. When people point, you can say, "Yes, oh yes, I’ve been nostalgic since I was a child."

Gushers just launched a limited-edition set of hand-designed sneakers. Though, your love of the 90s and tying up the phone for hours while downloading a single song may clash with the method of acquisition. You’re only able to track down the shoes in the metaverse at the ComplexLand festival from May 25-27.