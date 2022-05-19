Gushers Made Sneakers With Actual Gushers 'Goo' in the Sides
Gushers goes from the 90s to the future, because its shoes are in the metaverse.
Everyone is susceptible to a bit of nostalgia. But if you like to bask in it, drape yourself in nostalgia like George Costanza with a velvet cape, these kicks will ensure that everyone you pass knows you love the early '90s. When people point, you can say, "Yes, oh yes, I’ve been nostalgic since I was a child."
Gushers just launched a limited-edition set of hand-designed sneakers. Though, your love of the 90s and tying up the phone for hours while downloading a single song may clash with the method of acquisition. You’re only able to track down the shoes in the metaverse at the ComplexLand festival from May 25-27.
You’ll have to participate in the Gushers “Sole Quest” during ComplexLand. The announcement says, “attendees who successfully complete the adventurous quest can outfit their virtual avatar in the colorful kicks and unlock their chance to win a pair of the shoes in real life.” So, you have to earn fake ones for a chance to earn real ones.
The shoes that exist in the physical world were designed by RAL7000STUDIO with a gem-shaped mold “filled with gushers goo on both sides of the shoes.” There’s also a removable “Gushers splash patch” over the top of the shoe.
These shoes are calling out for a fish-eye lens and a wacky interaction with an animated character who somehow exists in the real world. You'll have to get the shoes first.