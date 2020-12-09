Guy Fieri's Trash Can Nachos Are Now on Goldbelly With Nationwide Shipping

It's no secret: we want what we can't have. It's a human disease, but one Goldbelly is trying to remedy by curating food gifts from the country's most iconic restaurants. Missing Lou Malnati's? In dire need of Breads Bakery? The service lets you ship just about anything straight to your door. And now, that includes Guy Fieri's signature Trash Can Nachos.

The Mayor of Flavortown has partnered with Goldbelly to ship his nacho meal kits nationwide. Beginning Tuesday, you can turn your kitchen into Fieri's popular Vegas haunt, El Burro Borracho, where the famous dish is a menu favorite.

"Look out Flavortown! Goldbelly and I are bringin’ ya my signature, real deal Trash Can Nachos nationwide…the complete kit, right to your doorstep," Fieri is quoted as saying in an emailed statement. "You’re gonna dig ‘em!"