Guy Fieri Eats Insane Hot Sauces and Explains What His Catch Phrases Mean

The Mayor of Flavortown stopped by "Hot Ones" to take the challenge and show he can run with host Sean Evans as the challenge moves into ridiculously spicy sauces like Zombie Apocalypse and Da Bomb.
As is always the case on "Hot Ones," the guest talks through the whole challenge, using occasionally absurd prompts to tell good stories. A typically verbose Fieri shed light on the rumors about his role in convincing Kevin Durant to sign a deal with the Golden State Warriors (there's some truth to it, according to Fieri). If it's true, the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host is gaining momentum for the 2017 Sixth Man of the Year award.
Fieri also explains what some of his quirkier catch phrases mean. Though, he prefaces the explanation by saying, "I don't really listen to what I say." Nonetheless, he takes us through the process of how we live in a world where "put it on a flip-flop" is a thing people say.
In the end, Fieri masters the "sadistic" challenge. He gets to the end of the newly dubbed hierarchy of heat sans milk and we should have never doubted him.
