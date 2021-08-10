Guy Fieri’s Latest Contribution to the Culinary World Is an Apple Pie Hot Dog

Guy Fieri is a frosted-tipped culinary genius. Ever heard of a little delicacy called Trash Can Nachos? You've got the Mayor of Flavortown to thank for that. And now, he's dreamt up an entirely new and very American creation: the Apple Pie Hot Dog.

Chevrolet enlisted Fieri to bring its famed 1975 jingle to life, creating a recipe inspired by the lyrics, "baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet go together in the good old USA." And that he did. The Apple Pie Hot Dog, which will debut at a special game slated for this Thursday, August 12, features an all-beef hot dog, apple pie filling, and Fieri's signature bacon jam wrapped in a flaky pie crust and topped with apple mustard drizzle, apple pie spice, and demerara sugar.

"As a long-time Chevy guy, it’s awesome to be working together on this funky throwback snack for the MLB at Field of Dreams Game," Fieri said in a press release. “I can’t wait to see the reactions from fans as they take their first bite of the Apple Pie Hot Dog!"

Here's the catch: For now, the only opportunity to try it is this Thursday when the Chicago White Sox face off against the New York Yankees. Inspired by Field of Dreams, Geico created an 8,000-seat temporary stadium in Dyersville, Iowa, the same town where the movie was filmed. The game will kick off at 7 pm EST on August 12 and will be broadcasted nationally on FOX.