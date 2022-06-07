You Can Get Guy Fieri's Dessert Trash Can Nachos Delivered Straight to Your Door

Guy Fieri's signature Trash Can Nachos have become a staple of his brand. So much so that the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star has expanded the original recipe. Not only can you get different versions of his classic BBQ-style favorite delivered straight to your door, but Fieri is now selling Dessert Trash Can Nachos via Goldbelly, too.

The celebrity chef and television personality is introducing a sweet twist on his beloved Tex-Mex dish. The Dessert Trash Can Nachos feature crispy cannoli chips piled with indulgent chocolates, salty snacks, and loads of mascarpone.

"Trash Can Nachos… but make it DESSERT!" Goldbelly wrote on its site. "From none other than the Mayor of Flavortown himself, this pile of sweet & savory goodness starts with crispy cannoli chips, which are stacked with mini pretzels, chocolate toffee pieces, and brownie pieces & layered with whiskey dark chocolate and whiskey salted caramel! And, of course, it's all piled high inside Guy's signature trash can. These nachos are definitely off the hook!"