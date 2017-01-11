Guy Fieri Just Raised the Bar with His 'Mannequin Challenge' Video

Guy Fieri, the man who blessed the world with Donkey Sauce, trash can-size portions of nachos, and his unflinching personal style, has long been a source of joy, internet memes, and of course, FLAVOR. Now, the celebrity chef has unleashed his own take on the viral "Mannequin Challenge" video sensation, and well, it's even more elaborate and excessive than you'd expect from the longtime Mayor of Flavortown.



Although you've probably seen more than a few impressive "Mannequin Challenge" productions out there, the new video features four solid minutes of Fieri, along with the cast and crew of his Food Network show Guy's Grocery Games, holding meticulously staged freeze-frame poses all throughout the show's grocery store set. Despite the fact that everyone's frozen in place, the clip gradually builds up a feeling of suspense by winding through the set -- revealing cooks preparing fish backstage, EMS treating someone in a neck brace on the grocery store floor, and even a contestant cleaving off one of his fingers -- before finally landing on Fieri himself, locked in a robot-like pose.