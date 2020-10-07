Guy Fieri Just Fed 2,000 First Responders Fighting the California Wildfires

You probably know Guy Fieri for his long running Food Network series, personal penchant for flame button downs, and title as mayor of Flavortown. But ICYMI, the celeb chef and television personality is also just a really good human.

As California wildfires have continued to ravage the state, Guy Fieri has stepped up to feed the community's first responders. Earlier this week, the official Twitter account for the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, known as CAL FIRE LNU, shared a few snaps of Fieri alongside local firefighters.

"A MILLION THANKS to @GuyFieri and his talented team for bringing his delicious delights to #GlassFire base camp!" the tweet read. "He made a lot of people very happy & full today!"

The state has assigned roughly 2,800 emergency workers to fight Northern California's Glass Fire alone, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). And per a report by the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, Fieri and his team managed to whip up 2,000 orders of penne pasta, salad, and garlic bread for those local heroes.