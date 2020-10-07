Guy Fieri Just Fed 2,000 First Responders Fighting the California Wildfires
Does this man have a heart of gold or a heart of gold?
You probably know Guy Fieri for his long running Food Network series, personal penchant for flame button downs, and title as mayor of Flavortown. But ICYMI, the celeb chef and television personality is also just a really good human.
As California wildfires have continued to ravage the state, Guy Fieri has stepped up to feed the community's first responders. Earlier this week, the official Twitter account for the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, known as CAL FIRE LNU, shared a few snaps of Fieri alongside local firefighters.
"A MILLION THANKS to @GuyFieri and his talented team for bringing his delicious delights to #GlassFire base camp!" the tweet read. "He made a lot of people very happy & full today!"
The state has assigned roughly 2,800 emergency workers to fight Northern California's Glass Fire alone, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). And per a report by the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, Fieri and his team managed to whip up 2,000 orders of penne pasta, salad, and garlic bread for those local heroes.
A MILLION THANKS to @GuyFieri and his talented team for bringing his delicious delights to #GlassFire base camp! He made a lot of people very happy & full today! 😋 pic.twitter.com/kqlTbyYpoO— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 3, 2020
For Fieri, the devastation hits particularly close to home -- because Northern California is home. The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives star grew up in parts of Sonoma and Napa counties, where the fires have continued to blow through. This also isn't Guy's first time pitching in to feed frontline crews. The Press Democrat reports that he was on site serving up grilled chicken, rice, and veggies just one month earlier -- and did so in 2017 and 2018, as well.
His philanthropic efforts also extend far beyond wildfire relief. Earlier this year, Fieri raised $20 million for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to support struggling service industry workers amidst the pandemic. If you had any doubt this man's heart was made of anything other than solid gold, here's your proof.
