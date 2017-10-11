Guy Fieri Hates That Stupid Flame Shirt Too

Stop for a moment. Conjure an image of Guy Fieri. He's just standing around. Maybe he's sipping a beer. Maybe he's pouring Donkey Sauce on a slab of meat and talking about what vehicle he's riding to Flavortown. What's your imaginary Fieri wearing? For most people, he's probably wearing that shirt with the flames on it. Like Jared Leto and weirding people out, Fieri and his shirt are inseparable.
At least they're inseparable in the heads of lots and lots of people, who probably assume Fieri rides a jet ski to work even when he's landlocked. He knows people picture him wearing it, and he really hates that shirt. He elaborated on his hatred of the infamous button-up in a recent appearance on the Sporkful Podcast.
"There’s way too much stereotyping. There’s a picture of me in a flaming shirt that everyone loves," he says. "God damn I hate that shirt!" That's fair. There's a lot more to the celebrity chef that bleached spiky hair and flame shirts, which you know if you read Fieri's Thrillist interview or listened to Shane Torres' hilarious defense of him.
"I think people want to love the shirt... because I hate the shirt," he adds, discussing how people bring it up in fan mail all the time.
In the interview, he also spends time talking about his life off the air, noting his house isn't full of flame-upholstered couches. "[My life is] a lot more mellow and it’s a lot more simplistic than I think everybody believes," he says. "I think everybody thinks that I live on a yacht that shoots off rockets." Fewer people might think that now, but they may never get the flame shirt out of their heads.
[h/t Huffington Post]
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.