Guy Fieri Launches Delivery-Only 'Flavortown Kitchen' Restaurants in 23 States

Up until now, there's a good chance you'd have to hop a flight to get your hands on Guy Fieri's comfort foods—though, let's be real, Trash Can Nachos and jalapeño poppers are worth the trip alone. The Mayor of Flavortown has quietly expanded his empire beyond traditional restaurants with a series of ghost kitchens across the country, bringing overstuffed burgers, fried pickles, and Mac Daddy Mac n' Cheese to the masses via delivery.

The Food Network star's delivery-only concept—which launched across 23 states and Washington, DC—is operating entirely out of existing restaurants (like Buca di Beppo, Brio Italian Grille, Bravo Italian Kitchen, and Bertucci’s) or industrial kitchens, but with his own menu. Branded Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen, the virtual restaurant chain is rolling out to cities on a week-by-week basis, according to Food & Wine.

While a number of spots have already opened across nearly two dozen states, more locations are heading to Minnesota, Indiana, Georgia, Colorado, Vermont, and Hawaii, per the report.