News

This NSFL Guy Fieri Gif Will Haunt Your Dreams

By Published On 09/19/2016 By Published On 09/19/2016
James W. Photography / Shutterstock.com

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES AHEAD

If messaging your coworkers on Slack has taught you anything, it's that there are more than a few gifs of celebrity chef Guy Fieri stuffing his face with greasy, deep-fried, sauce-smothered foods on his various TV food shows. And while you can count on Guy Fieri eating gifs to be great, it turns out they're even better when you play them backwards. Oh, and by great -- they're actually terrifying.

As if the world needed a fresh serving of nightmare fuel, someone took this classic gif of Fieri aggressively slurping a noodle and engineered it to play in reverse, and, well, it sort of looks like his face is giving birth to a tentacle or some sort of creature from Starship Troopers. It's both delightful and disturbing, and if you're ready, here it is:

My favorite reverse gif so far.

Good luck unseeing that now. Also, we're sorry.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and Guy Fieri is his hero. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
AT&T's New Streaming Service Launches Nov. 30th with 60 Channels for $35

related

READ MORE
The Internet Loves the Improved Peach 'Butt' Emoji, and These Tweets to Prove It

related

READ MORE
Chipotle Has a Free Burrito Deal Just for Veterans and Active Military

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like