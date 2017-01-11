This NSFL Guy Fieri Gif Will Haunt Your Dreams

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES AHEAD

If messaging your coworkers on Slack has taught you anything, it's that there are more than a few gifs of celebrity chef Guy Fieri stuffing his face with greasy, deep-fried, sauce-smothered foods on his various TV food shows. And while you can count on Guy Fieri eating gifs to be great, it turns out they're even better when you play them backwards. Oh, and by great -- they're actually terrifying.

As if the world needed a fresh serving of nightmare fuel, someone took this classic gif of Fieri aggressively slurping a noodle and engineered it to play in reverse, and, well, it sort of looks like his face is giving birth to a tentacle or some sort of creature from Starship Troopers. It's both delightful and disturbing, and if you're ready, here it is: