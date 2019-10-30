Guy Fieri Started a Twitter Thread Featuring All the Best Guy Fieri Halloween Costumes

Halloween has come once more and each year costumes become more and more creative. You could dress up as a notoriously sold-out sexy chicken sandwich (which is making its return soon, by the way!). You could be yet another iteration of Pennywise the Clown. You could be this person who brilliantly dressed up as a Shen Yun dancer. Or, if you're like us and a massive fan of Guy Fieri, you can dress up as the Mayor of Flavortown.
But we don't have to tell you that -- so many people have already begun rocking the frosted tips and fiery bowling shirt in honor of our favorite food TV personality. Need proof? Guy Fieri himself is maintaining a Twitter thread of all his favorite costumes of, yes, himself.
And, as I'm sure you can imagine, incredible replicas of the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host started pouring in, complete with fake tattoo sleeves and scribbled-on goatees.
Some of the replies contained videos, showing off the costumes really coming to life.
And there was this person, who dressed up as Guy "FI-AIRY" and we really commend the pun.
I'm just sitting here shedding a small tear for these amazing costumes. The Mayor of Flavortown must be so proud. And rightfully so.
