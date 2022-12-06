Guy Fieri Made a Holiday Version of His Trash Can Nachos That You Can Order Online
Celebrate the holidays with Trash Can Nachos.
Guy Fieri is famous for a lot of things. Spiky hair. Knowing where to find the dive bars with good food. Being an international flame shirt spokesperson. But he is also known for those tasty, heavy Trash Can Nachos.
That pile of nachos has become something of a signature dish for the celebrity chef. You can even buy a kit to make them on Goldbelly. (There is a sweet take on them on Goldbelly as well.) Unsurprisingly, Fieri is taking them to new, excessive heights for the holidays. Goldbelly is now carrying Guy Fieri’s Holiday Trash Can Dessert Nachos.
The whole stack includes cannoli chips, mini pretzels, crushed candy cane pieces, and brownie pieces "which are layered with whiskey dark chocolate and whiskey salted caramel," per Goldbelly. The stack then gets topped off with M&M’s and more crushed candy cane pieces.
It is just a pour of maple syrup short of being the official dessert of Buddy the Elf.
The holiday Trash Can will run you $90 through Goldbelly, which will deliver it right to your door. Since it is a kit, you’re kind of buying a holiday activity as well. Good luck keeping the tower standing.