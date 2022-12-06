Guy Fieri Made a Holiday Version of His Trash Can Nachos That You Can Order Online

Guy Fieri is famous for a lot of things. Spiky hair. Knowing where to find the dive bars with good food. Being an international flame shirt spokesperson. But he is also known for those tasty, heavy Trash Can Nachos.

That pile of nachos has become something of a signature dish for the celebrity chef. You can even buy a kit to make them on Goldbelly. (There is a sweet take on them on Goldbelly as well.) Unsurprisingly, Fieri is taking them to new, excessive heights for the holidays. Goldbelly is now carrying Guy Fieri’s Holiday Trash Can Dessert Nachos.