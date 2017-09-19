This Comedian Hilariously Defends Guy Fieri, and He's Got a Point

Comparing Guy Fieri to the guy from Smash Mouth or laughing at any of the many Fieri catchphrases out there is as easy as
writing a Nickelback song taking a swipe at Nickelback. See?
It's so easy you maybe forget why so many people are poking fun at Fieri. Wait a second, why are so many people poking fun at Fieri? That's basically the premise behind a bit about the Mayor of Flavortown from comedian Shane Torres. He talked at length about Fieri in a Conan appearance on Monday, and he makes a pretty good point.
Just because Fieri has crazy hair, t-shirts with flames, and his love of barbecue verges on being sexual doesn't mean he's contemptible. He actually has a pretty good sense of humor about it all and, as Torres points out, does a lot of other things he deserves a high five for.
Torres's joke comes from his new album, but also surfaced back in August when he shared the joke on Soundcloud. At the time, the Mayor himself took note of the funny defense.
Torres's first album, Established 1981, was released this month. It probably goes great with a little donkey sauce eaten in a Fieri-face swimsuit.
