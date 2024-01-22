The Lineup for Guy Fieri's First-Ever Music Festival Is Here

We're not even a full month into the new year and the 2024 music festival season is already overflowing with options, from seeing Lana Del Rey in the spotlight at Coachella to witnessing a solar eclipse while catching vibes from Blonde Redhead in Arkansas. Some might say that we're about to jump the festival shark, if we haven't already but today's news on the festival front is seriously, we have to admit, off the chain.

Celebrity chef and Food Network icon Guy Fieri announced Monday that he is set to host his inaugural music festival, titled Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest, in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio this summer. The festival will take place June 1–2 at The Lawn at CAS and it'll be headlined by Greta Van Fleet and Kane Brown. Poison frontman Bret Michaels, Locash, and Niko Moon are also among the musical lineup, with more performers to be announced at a later date.

As you might have guessed, this doesn't sound like it will be your typical music festival, though. The festival will also feature food and experiences from Columbus restaurants featured on Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, as well as a car show, a "Flavortown Beach," culinary competitions, comedy battles, and interactive art demos. Perhaps most importantly, the festival will also include the chance to "party with the Mayor of Flavortown himself." Yes, that's Fieri.

Tickets for the two-day festival start at $155 each and additional details about the festival can be found at FlavortownFest.com.