Guy Fieri Is Bringing More Flavortown to the Las Vegas Strip

Guy Fieri is bringing a third round of Flavortown goodness to Las Vegas. Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen is coming to Horseshoe Las Vegas in Summer 2023. The restaurant will be 6,540 square feet and will be able to seat up to 279 people.

"Like I always say, 'Go Big or Go Home,' and that's exactly what we're doin' now by bringing Flavortown Sports Kitchen to Vegas, baby!" said Fieri, in a statement. "Between my days as a UNLV Runnin' Rebel, my flagship Guy's Vegas at The LINQ and El Burro Borracho, Las Vegas is my second home. It's about time we plant the Flavortown flag at the Horseshoe to create the best place to eat, drink, watch sports, and bet in the city. Let's go!”

The new restaurant will be opening in the space that formerly served as home for Le Burger Brasserie. The Sports Kitchen will feature a 360-degree island bar and tons of TV screens, so sports fans can watch as many games as they can handle. You'll be able to order signature Guy Fieri-style food too.

The Horseshoe Las Vegas is right across the street from Caesars Palace and the new restaurant addition is part of an ongoing renovation to the iconic property. You can book stays at the updated location through the Horseshoe Las Vegas website.