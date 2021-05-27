Guy Fieri Is Hosting a Star-Studded Live Event to Celebrate the Return of Restaurants
The "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" host has continued to advocate for the restaurant industry amidst the pandemic.
While you were quarantined in your 500-square foot studio learning TikTok dances and baking banana bread, Guy Fieri was off saving the restaurant industry. The Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives host spent much of the pandemic raising money for out-of-work service workers and struggling eateries.
Now, with restaurants on the rebound, Fieri is throwing a massive, star-studded Facebook Live event to celebrate their return. On Saturday, June 12, the Mayor of Flavortown will host Guy's Restaurant Reboot Presented by Lending Tree, with appearances by Chef José Andrés, Buddy Valastro, Marcus Samuelsson, Shaq, Rob Gronkowski, and Adriana Lima, as well as live performances by Diplo and Old Dominion.
"This is about bringing celebrities, entertainers, chefs, and restaurants together, all with the message of trying to inspire and promote the industry," Fieri told Food & Wine. "It's not a telethon. No one is calling in, and we're not asking for money [because] we've already raised three-hundred grand."
Fieri has already raised serious cash for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, including over $20 million for unemployed workers in under two months last May. Now, he's got another $300k to give and will be doing so live at the June 12 event. The money will be distributed to 11 up-and-coming restaurants in $25,000 sums.
"Everybody loves this industry," Fieri continued to the outlet. "We go to restaurants and bars for the good days and the bad days, for celebrations at both ends of the spectrum. And when you start thinking that your favorite pizzeria, your favorite restaurant, your favorite bar could be on the cusp of closing right now... well, that's why the future of this industry is so important to us. And I think that's why everybody who's gotten the message about Guy's Restaurant Reboot has said 'I want to help.'"
The show will kick off at 7 pm EST on June 12 on Guy Fieri's official Facebook page and GuysRestaurantReboot.com, as well as via LiveXLive's TikTok, Twitter, Twitch, and Youtube.
h/t Food & Wine