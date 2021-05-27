Guy Fieri Is Hosting a Star-Studded Live Event to Celebrate the Return of Restaurants

While you were quarantined in your 500-square foot studio learning TikTok dances and baking banana bread, Guy Fieri was off saving the restaurant industry. The Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives host spent much of the pandemic raising money for out-of-work service workers and struggling eateries.

Now, with restaurants on the rebound, Fieri is throwing a massive, star-studded Facebook Live event to celebrate their return. On Saturday, June 12, the Mayor of Flavortown will host Guy's Restaurant Reboot Presented by Lending Tree, with appearances by Chef José Andrés, Buddy Valastro, Marcus Samuelsson, Shaq, Rob Gronkowski, and Adriana Lima, as well as live performances by Diplo and Old Dominion.

"This is about bringing celebrities, entertainers, chefs, and restaurants together, all with the message of trying to inspire and promote the industry," Fieri told Food & Wine. "It's not a telethon. No one is calling in, and we're not asking for money [because] we've already raised three-hundred grand."