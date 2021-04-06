Guy Fieri Signs Deal with Food Network for New 'DDD' Episodes & More

Guy Fieri has devoted much of the last year to restaurant relief, launching a fund and raising millions to support workers through the pandemic. But just because the celeb chef has his figurative plate full being an absolute angel doesn't mean we'll have to miss out on our Food Network guilty pleasure.

Fieri has officially signed on for an exclusive three-year deal with the network, which means we've got more Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives episodes on the way.

"Food Network is my home and I'm stoked to continue the partnership with the entire Discovery family," Fieri was quoted as saying in a press release. "The world of food is the ultimate unifier, so having a global platform to share real-life stories of some of the most deserving chefs, restaurateurs, home cooks, entrepreneurs and anyone who just loves a good meal is an incredible opportunity. I can't wait for everyone to see what we're cookin' up next."

And ICYMI, DDD isn't Fieri's only show on the Food Network. The Mayor of Flavortown also hosts Guy's Grocery Games and Tournament of Champions. And let's be real, the more Guy we get on our screens, the better. Who knows, maybe the network's even got a new show somewhere in the pipeline.

"Guy Fieri infuses his unmatched energy and passion into every show he makes,” Courtney White, president of the Food Network, said in a statement. “He is truly one-of-a-kind, adored globally for his own love of food and his deep appreciation for the people behind the restaurant scenes. I am beyond thrilled to be able to continue this extraordinary, creative partnership.”