Guy Fieri Just Opened a New, 300-Seat Restaurant in Tennessee

The restaurant seats more than 300 people and features a 14-lane DuckPin bowling alley, 10,000 square feet of arcade games (including virtual reality options), a full-service Freaky Tiki bar, and the chance to get a photo in front of a 1968 Chevy Camaro. It's a one-stop-shop for a good time.

There's a new Flavortown in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and it is decked out with all the possible amenities any Guy Fieri fan could expect. Downtown Flavortown is a 43,000 square foot space is a family entertainment center that officially opened on March 8, 2022.

"No matter where you go in this great country, I can put ya' on the road to Flavortown, real deal food and good times, that's what I'm all about. But there's one experience that I've been saving for a special time and place. I'm talking next level, go big or go home, the ultimate party. And I'm bringing the great people of Pigeon Forge with me … to Downtown Flavortown. Scratch-made food, craft cocktails, Tiki bar, bowling, gaming … you name it, we're bringing it!" said Guy Fieri in a statement shared with Thrillist.

The menu will have some of Guy Fieri's famous menu options. You'll be able to order items like Trash Can Nachos served Motley Que BBQ-style and Bacon Mac' N' Cheeseburger. At the bar, you'll be able to order drinks like the Caliente Margarita, Tattooed Mojito, and Guy's Famous BBQ Bloody Mary.

If you are in the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee area, or just want to make a trip to Downtown Flavortown, you can head to the restaurant's website.