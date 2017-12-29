Entertainment

This Dude Narrowly Avoids Impaling Himself During a Totally Baffling Bike Trick

fence bike trick
Anthony Napolitan

If you've ever asked how lucky a person can be, there is now a definitive answer. 

BMX rider Anthony Napolitan posted a video to Instagram on Friday where he attempts a front flip over a fence out of a skate park bowl. With a camera on each side of the fence -- the post says he was shooting a video -- he misses the front flip. 

Instead of crashing into the fence, his legs slid perfectly into the fence. He lodged himself between the bars of the fence while still holding the bike. Somehow, he wasn't impaled. His undercarriage wasn't subjected to unspeakable horrors. He just kind of landed with his body inside the fence. 

The video defies words. "I really don’t know how to describe this except for the fact that I’m really lucky," Napolitan wrote on Instagram. At the time of publication, Napolitan had not responded to a request for comment. 

There aren't enough reaction GIFs in the world for this, but people tried to find the right one after the video was shared by Sportscenter

The 31-year-old gained notoriety outside the BMX world after he landed the first-ever double front flip during a 2009 X-Games event. That means landing inside a fence might not be the craziest thing he's ever done on a bike. 

